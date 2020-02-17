Kriti Kharbanda’s fashion is as chic as it gets; check it out here

Kriti’s style is hard to miss! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Kriti’s style is hard to miss! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kriti Kharbanda does not only have a charming on-screen persona, but has also managed to champion looks every time she steps out. Whether it is dresses with statement sleeves or co-ord sets, she has proved that she can nail any look. Her fashion is chic and elegant, perfect for all those who are looking for outfit ideas for an upcoming brunch or a date night. If you are wondering what to don the next time you step out, you are at the right place!

Ahead, we list out all the times she left us spellbound with her fashion choices.

There’s nothing like neon, and it only becomes better when it’s shimmery. Kriti effortlessly aces this one shoulder neon dress. We like how she ditched accessories, and styled her outfit with smoked out eyeliner, messy hair and neutral pink lips. We feel she achieved the perfect balance with this look as she allowed her outfit to speak for itself by keeping everything else basic. After all, with neon, there’s no way something else can steal the limelight.

Who doesn’t love denim on denim? It’s casual yet classy, and Kriti’s strapless denim top from Appapop is a respite from the usual denim jackets. Styled by Anisha Jain, the top was teamed with a pair of denims from Topshop and a matching belt which was attached to the top. For accessories, she went for a pair of golden teardrop-shaped hoops, and kept her makeup light.

Kriti looks stunning in this midnight blue shimmery dress by designer Namrata Joshipura. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the dress, which has a mermaid cut, comes with a halter neckline. The look was kept fuss-free and styled with sleek straight hair, smokey brown eyes along with pink lips. We like how she ditched accessories, keeping everything to a minimum.

The Housefull 4 actor looked stunning in a lavender dress that she has worn for a promotional event last year. The dress from Appapop had stunning statement sleeves in organza giving it a romantic touch. Styled by Anisha Jain, the look was paired with metallic heels, and hair styled in soft curls along with light makeup.

On Valentine’s Day, she was seen in a stunning checkered co-ord set from Zara, which makes for a perfect outfit for a day with your girl gang. The outfit was styled with messy beach waves, while the makeup comprised of soft smokey eyes and pink neutral lips along with the inner corner of her eyes highlighted with silver eyeshadow.

Which is your favourite look?

