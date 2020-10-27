Lakme Fashion Week: Kriti, Nupur Sanon wow in lehengas from Sukriti and Aakriti

The recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week might have been digital but there was no dearth of celebrity presence on the ramp. For instance, the Sanon sisters — Kriti and Nupur — were seen donning ensembles from designer label Sukriti & Aakriti. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the sisters were seen in lehengas.
Kriti was seen in an intricately embroidered lehenga. The multicoloured work on a soft pink base worked really well for the outfit, making it subtle but not drab. It was paired with a matching dupatta, and the look was completed with stunning eye make-up. It was further accessorised with statement earrings and neckpiece.
Jewellery @minerali_store Styled by @sukritigrover
Her sister, on the hand, was seen in a brighter lehenga set and the colour combination of yellow and purple really worked. The style of design, however, was similar. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre and accessorised with a statement choker.
