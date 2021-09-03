Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana gown for ‘Spencer’ took more than 1,000 hours to make

Kristen Stewart’s much-awaited film on Princess Diana, titled Spencer, released its first official poster recently. In it, Stewart is seen hiding her face in an embellished beige off-shoulder gown.

A Vogue Paris report shared that the dress by Chanel is a recreation of a Spring/Summer 1988 Haute Couture show gown. It is an evening gown in organza, featuring gold and silver sequins on the bodice that form fine floral branches.

The gown’s neckline is adorned with delicately pleated tulle flounce, highlighted with sequins and a satin band, according to the outlet. A satin bow also encircles the dress on the front while the skirt, fitted to the hip, unfolds into thousands of ruffles and gathers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer (@spencer_movie)

The embroidery was originally created by Lesage. Turns out, it took almost 1,034 hours for work, including 700 for the embroidery alone.

See Pics | Remembering the Princess of Wales’ most iconic looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Topic Studios (@topicstudiosofficial)

The gown also featured in the film’s first teaser trailer.

Stewart’s film is set around a weekend in December 1991 when Princess Diana joined the royal family for Christmas and decided to leave her marriage with Prince Charles. Spencer premieres at the Venice Film Festival.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!