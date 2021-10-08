Kristen Stewart looks stunning in Chanel gown at ‘Spencer’ premiere; see pics

Kristen Stewart, whose latest biopic Spencer — based on Princess Diana’s life — has been gaining attention, was recently spotted at the movie’s premiere at the London Film Festival.

For the event, the 31-year-old was seen in a custom-made strapless sheath grey gown by Chanel, studded with stones.

Keeping her look elegant, Kristen sported no accessories with the outfit, leaving it to her blonde tresses and smokey eyes to elevate the look.

The actor teamed the gown with a pair of matching strappy heels.

Earlier, Kristen turned heads at the recently-held Venice Film Festival, once again in a Chanel ensemble. She wore a mint strappy Chanel tunic with a black bow detail around the waist, teamed with matching sheer ankle-length pants. The look was rounded off with white pumps and a simple necklace.

She was also spotted at Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a pastel pink skirt suit and black lace bustier from the design house. She finished the look with black loafers and white socks, and her hair was tied in a messy updo.

Which look do you like the most?

