Friday, October 08, 2021
Kristen Stewart looks stunning in Chanel gown at ‘Spencer’ premiere; see pics

Kristen Stewart wore a stone-studded semi-sheer gown at London Film Festival

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 8, 2021 8:00:16 pm
kristen stewartKristen Stewart in a Chanel gown at the premiere of her movie Spencer. (Source: Reuters)

Kristen Stewart, whose latest biopic Spencer — based on Princess Diana’s life — has been gaining attention, was recently spotted at the movie’s premiere at the London Film Festival.

For the event, the 31-year-old was seen in a custom-made strapless sheath grey gown by Chanel, studded with stones.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristen Stewart (@kristexnstewart)

Keeping her look elegant, Kristen sported no accessories with the outfit, leaving it to her blonde tresses and smokey eyes to elevate the look.

Also Read |Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana gown for ‘Spencer’ took more than 1,000 hours to make

The actor teamed the gown with a pair of matching strappy heels.

Earlier, Kristen turned heads at the recently-held Venice Film Festival, once again in a Chanel ensemble. She wore a mint strappy Chanel tunic with a black bow detail around the waist, teamed with matching sheer ankle-length pants. The look was rounded off with white pumps and a simple necklace.

She was also spotted at Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a pastel pink skirt suit and black lace bustier from the design house. She finished the look with black loafers and white socks, and her hair was tied in a messy updo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristen Stewart (@kristenstewart_xo)

Which look do you like the most?

