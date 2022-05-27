Kristen Stewart brought her A game to the Cannes red carpet

May 27, 2022 8:00:21 pm
Kristen Stewart is not one to follow fashion rules on the red carpet, and we love to see her experiment with her looks. While many have resorted to elaborate gowns on the Cannes red carpet, Stewart yet again proved that she does not believe in playing the game by its rules.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Stewart, who walked the red carpet to promote her new film The Innocent, is also the house ambassador of Chanel. So it was no surprise that she wore a creation from the fashion label to the red carpet, too. Check it out:
While we love Stewart’s cool-girl look in these textured tweed trousers and a strapless buttoned up top, this may just have been a little too casual for the red carpet, even when paired with a statement neckpiece.
Best of Express Premium
View this post on Instagram
But her look for the premiere of Crimes of the Future more than made up as she came decked in a stunning crop top studded with multicoloured stones, paired with a beige wrap skirt. The ensemble was fresh off the runway from Chanel’s Spring-summer 2022 haute couture collection.
In yet another signature Chanel look, Stewart wore a red checked pantsuit in the brand’s signature tweed, looking her usual chic self. She paired the ensemble with vintage glasses and platform heeled boots to add some more edge to the look.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-