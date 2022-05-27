Kristen Stewart brought her A game to the Cannes red carpet

Kristen Stewart is not one to follow fashion rules on the red carpet, and we love to see her experiment with her looks. While many have resorted to elaborate gowns on the Cannes red carpet, Stewart yet again proved that she does not believe in playing the game by its rules.

Stewart, who walked the red carpet to promote her new film The Innocent, is also the house ambassador of Chanel. So it was no surprise that she wore a creation from the fashion label to the red carpet, too. Check it out:

Kristen Stewart in Chanel at Cannes red carpet. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Kristen Stewart in Chanel at Cannes red carpet. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

While we love Stewart’s cool-girl look in these textured tweed trousers and a strapless buttoned up top, this may just have been a little too casual for the red carpet, even when paired with a statement neckpiece.

But her look for the premiere of Crimes of the Future more than made up as she came decked in a stunning crop top studded with multicoloured stones, paired with a beige wrap skirt. The ensemble was fresh off the runway from Chanel’s Spring-summer 2022 haute couture collection.

Kristen Stewart at the photo call for the film ‘Crimes of the Future’ . (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Kristen Stewart at the photo call for the film ‘Crimes of the Future’ . (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

In yet another signature Chanel look, Stewart wore a red checked pantsuit in the brand’s signature tweed, looking her usual chic self. She paired the ensemble with vintage glasses and platform heeled boots to add some more edge to the look.

