After daughters Kim and Kylie, is Kris Jenner launching her own beauty care brand?

The Kardashian-Jenner family has always been heavilly invested in beauty and skin care brands. (File)

Of late, a lot of celebrities have launched their own beauty and hair care brands, from Priyanka Chopra to Hailey Bieber and Sofia Vergara. The latest to do so, it is being rumoured, is Kris Jenner, socialite and Kim Kardashian’s mother and manager.

According to a report in TMZ, Jenner has filed trademarks to save some brand names like “Kris Jenner Beauty,” “Kris Jenner Skin” and “Kris Jenner Skincare.”

The outlet further added that it has accessed the documents, and reports that the trademark will cover both cosmetics and personal care products.

But this is not new for the Kardashian-Jenner family that has been heavily invested in beauty and skincare brands. For instance, there is already KKW Beauty by Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner in the market. Hence, Kris’ plan comes as no surprise but could lead to a competition of sorts — for before this she has been seen promoting and managing her daughters’ brands.

While the details of the plan are yet to be revealed, according to E! News, “Per the docs, which were filed on Wednesday, Feb. 10, the reality TV personality listed a few goodies that would potentially be part of her brand’s lineup: cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, false eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances to name a few.”

We cannot wait to see what Kris Jenner — whose skincare and makeup game is always on point — has in store.