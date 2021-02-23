scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Latest news

After daughters Kim and Kylie, is Kris Jenner launching her own beauty care brand?

Prior to this, celebrities like Sofia Vergara, Hailey Bieber, and even Priyanka Chopra Jonas have launched their skin and haircare brands

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 23, 2021 11:40:15 am
Kris Jenner, Kris Jenner kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, kardashian, Kris Jenner news, entertainment newsThe Kardashian-Jenner family has always been heavilly invested in beauty and skin care brands. (File)

Of late, a lot of celebrities have launched their own beauty and hair care brands, from Priyanka Chopra to Hailey Bieber and Sofia Vergara. The latest to do so, it is being rumoured, is Kris Jenner, socialite and Kim Kardashian’s mother and manager.

According to a report in TMZ, Jenner has filed trademarks to save some brand names like “Kris Jenner Beauty,” “Kris Jenner Skin” and “Kris Jenner Skincare.”

The outlet further added that it has accessed the documents, and reports that the trademark will cover both cosmetics and personal care products.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Sofia Vergara is the latest celebrity to launch a beauty brand

But this is not new for the Kardashian-Jenner family that has been heavily invested in beauty and skincare brands. For instance, there is already KKW Beauty by Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner in the market. Hence, Kris’ plan comes as no surprise but could lead to a competition of sorts — for before this she has been seen promoting and managing her daughters’ brands.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

While the details of the plan are yet to be revealed, according to E! News, “Per the docs, which were filed on Wednesday, Feb. 10, the reality TV personality listed a few goodies that would potentially be part of her brand’s lineup: cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, false eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances to name a few.”

We cannot wait to see what Kris Jenner — whose skincare and makeup game is always on point — has in store.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Mira Kapoor reveals Shahid’s most annoying habit, her crush, go-to snack and much more

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement