Kris Jenner gifts Kylie a rare $100k Hermès Birkin bag for her 25th birthday

August 15, 2022 9:40:27 pm
Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday on August 10 aboard a yacht in the Bahamas, surrounded by close friends and family members. In a video posted on her TikTok account, The Kardashians star gave fans a glimpse into the celebrations. She also gave everyone a peek into the fabulous gifts she received on her special day.
In the video, she can be seen opening two signature Hermès boxes gifted by mom Kris Jenner. The first box contained a pair of Hermes‘ teddy orange slippers.
Upon opening the second box, she exclaimed, “Gorgeous! I’ve never even seen anything like this before”, taking out a rust-coloured leather bag costing $100k.
When a friend asked “how many of these were made?”, she replied: “They made three of these.” “So silly,” she added, trying out the bag’s zipper.
This is not the first time Kylie has expressed her admiration for the brand. Reportedly, she also owns their $300k diamond-detailed brown crocodile Birkin. In 2019, she had shared her $500k custom purse closet which included Hermès bags ranging from $10k to over $200k.
For the birthday, the beauty mogul opted for a shimmery body-hugging dress and accessorised the look with glittering earrings and an elegant updo.
