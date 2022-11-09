Kris Jenner says her daughters ‘raided’ her closet to recreate iconic looks for birthday: ‘I didn’t even notice’

It is no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows how to party in style. From weddings and birthdays to baby showers, the sisters and their mother Kris Jenner throw lavish, big-budget get-togethers that end up making news.

This time, they outdid themselves when the first family of reality television, along with their friends, came together to celebrate ‘momager’ and matriarch Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday on November 5.

Kris was honoured and flattered when the attendees — including her daughters and grandchildren — dressed up like her and sported some iconic looks over the decades that the businesswoman has been seen in.

While Kim Kardashian was seen in a sparkly green figure-hugging dress with a bow tie, Kourtney chose to look like her mother from the Ariana Grande song ‘Thank U, Next‘. Khloé wore a floral pantsuit and white fur and Kylie was seen rocking a sparkly black dress with a plummeting neckline, ostensibly paying tribute to a similar vintage look of Kris from the ’90s.

Kendall, however, did not appear in the photos and videos shared on social media. All of the other sisters sported a pixie haircut, which is Kris’ typical hairstyle.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the super-secret and successful birthday surprise, Kris said her daughters “did a great job” and that she cannot pick a favourite look. “They raided my closet and I didn’t even notice,” she told the outlet, before adding that nothing is off-limits when it comes to her closet.

Kim’s daughter North West also joined in on the fun. A video of the nine-year-old posted on TikTok showed her transforming into Kris, who is lovingly addressed as ‘Lovie’ by her grandkids. North aced an all-black look comprising a blazer and matching trousers.

Kris later took to Instagram to share her thoughts, thanking her family and friends for the birthday surprise: “Thank you to everyone who made my birthday so incredibly special this year! To my friends and family who surprised me on my birthday by dressing up as me, I love you all dearly,” her caption read.

