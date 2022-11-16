scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Kris Jenner graces the cover of Vogue magazine for the first time, at age 67

The momager and reality television star is the fifth member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to be featured on a Vogue cover. All of her daughters, except for Khloe Kardashian, have already graced the magazine’s cover

Kris Jenner, Kris Jenner news, Kris Jenner fashion, Kris Jenner Vogue magazine, Kris Jenner on the cover of Vogue, Kris Jenner daughters, indian express newsKris Jenner looked impressive in a tentacled attire, featuring eight legs, through which her own two legs appeared. (Photo: Instagram/@krisjenner)

Kris Jenner, who is the mother of six children — five daughters and one son — has finally appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine, her first time, at the age of 67 years.

The momager and businesswoman, who helms the Kardashian-Jenner clan, took to social media to share black and white photographs of herself for the cover of December Leaders issue of Vogue Czechoslovakia, writing in the caption, “It is such an honour to be on the December cover of Vogue CS Leaders Issue! Thank you to the entire @vogueczechoslovakia team.”

In the photos, Kris appeared to be powerful and in control, as she looked straight at the camera in several shots, wearing a black turtleneck top and chunky accessories, while rocking her pixie cut hairstyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

In some other shots, the grandmother-of-12 looked impressive in a tentacled attire, featuring eight legs, through which her own two legs appeared. The octopus-style gown has been designed by Bad Binch Tong Tong, and the look was previously seen on Lizzo in Vanity Fair’s November issue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The rapper, however, had also worn a dramatic head accessory to complete the look.

In another look, Kris — who recently celebrated her birthday, for which her daughters and grandchildren honoured her by raiding her wardrobe to pick out pieces and recreate several iconic looks of hers from the past — channeled her inner Miranda Priestly from ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ by wearing a faux-fur cape dress and oversized sunglasses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Interestingly, the reality television star is the fifth member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family to be featured on a Vogue cover. All of her daughters, except for Khloe Kardashian, have graced the magazine’s cover in the past. Kendall Jenner, a celebrated model, has graced the covers of both Vogue US and its international editions as many as 13 times.

