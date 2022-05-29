Kravis wedding: Kim Kardashian shares unseen pictures, opens up about her Dolce & Gabbana look

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to fashion and her recent attire from sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding with Travis Barker takes the cake when it comes to sustainability and rehashing old looks. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram stories to explain how she chose her dresses and exactly what went into styling them.

In one of the stories, as she posed with her daughter North during the wedding festivities — wearing a goth black gown with sheer and lace details — the entrepreneur wrote, “Fun fact about this look for the wedding… When I knew I was going to Italy (love a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!

(Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian) (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

The 41-year-old continued in the subsequent story that the dress that she ended up wearing was actually one that she had worn to the Glamour Awards several years ago, purchased from a Manhattan-based luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman.

(Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian) (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

She also explained that to make the “dress more modern” and more her, she wore a “lace gloved Vetements dress [she] had in [her] closet for a layered lace look”.

(Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian) (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Kim revealed in an episode of The Kardashians — where she offered a peek into her warehouse where she stocks her fashion archives, comprising some 30,000 pieces from the many years she has been in the public eye — that she has “every piece photographed and on an app”.

She also shared an album of pictures from the wedding that took place a few days ago, titled ‘KRAVIS FOREVER’, which comprised unseen pictures and sweet moments shared with family members, including the kids. Take a look.

What did you think of her outfit?

