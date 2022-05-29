scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Must Read

Kravis wedding: Kim Kardashian shares unseen pictures, opens up about her Dolce & Gabbana look

The SKIMS founder explained that to make the "dress more modern" and more her, she wore a "lace gloved Vetements dress [she] had in [her] closet for a layered lace look"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2022 3:15:34 pm
Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian fashion, Kim Kardashian black gown, Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian wedding, Kim Kardashian Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian sustainable fashion, indian express newsShe shared an album of pictures from the wedding that took place a few days ago, titled 'KRAVIS FOREVER'. (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to fashion and her recent attire from sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding with Travis Barker takes the cake when it comes to sustainability and rehashing old looks. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram stories to explain how she chose her dresses and exactly what went into styling them.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

In one of the stories, as she posed with her daughter North during the wedding festivities — wearing a goth black gown with sheer and lace details — the entrepreneur wrote, “Fun fact about this look for the wedding… When I knew I was going to Italy (love a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian fashion, Kim Kardashian black gown, Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian wedding, Kim Kardashian Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian sustainable fashion, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

The 41-year-old continued in the subsequent story that the dress that she ended up wearing was actually one that she had worn to the Glamour Awards several years ago, purchased from a Manhattan-based luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman.

Best of Express Premium

Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...Premium
Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...Premium
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...
The Sunday Profile: Father, son and ‘holy suits’Premium
The Sunday Profile: Father, son and ‘holy suits’
Tavleen Singh writes: India must choosePremium
Tavleen Singh writes: India must choose
More Premium Stories >>
ALSO READ |What Carmen Electra thinks about Kim Kardashian recreating her daring ’90s look: ‘She looked amazing’
Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian fashion, Kim Kardashian black gown, Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian wedding, Kim Kardashian Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian sustainable fashion, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

She also explained that to make the “dress more modern” and more her, she wore a “lace gloved Vetements dress [she] had in [her] closet for a layered lace look”.

Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian fashion, Kim Kardashian black gown, Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian wedding, Kim Kardashian Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian sustainable fashion, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Kim revealed in an episode of The Kardashians — where she offered a peek into her warehouse where she stocks her fashion archives, comprising some 30,000 pieces from the many years she has been in the public eye — that she has “every piece photographed and on an app”.

ALSO READ |Did Kourtney Kardashian seek fashion inspiration from sister Kim for her black dress?

She also shared an album of pictures from the wedding that took place a few days ago, titled ‘KRAVIS FOREVER’, which comprised unseen pictures and sweet moments shared with family members, including the kids. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

What did you think of her outfit?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Cannes 2022
The glamour of Cannes in black and white

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement