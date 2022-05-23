Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding veil paid tribute to groom Travis Barker’s tattoo (details inside)

After a practise ceremony in Las Vegas last month, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, also known by their couple name ‘Kravis’, are finally (legally) hitched. Following an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, they recently celebrated their wedding in Portofino, Italy, in the company of close friends and family.

For the celebrations, Kourtney ditched the traditional full-length gown with a train for mini dresses — a black one with a Virgin Mary emblem on the front of the dress, a white one with a ‘bleeding heart’ motif as confirmed by Dolce & Gabbana, and most recently, a white mini wedding dress with a dramatic veil.

Her veil had a stunning depiction of the Virgin Mary, and paid a touching tribute to a similar tattoo on Barker’s head. Much like in his tattoo, her veil also had “Family loyalty respect” stitched underneath the motif. It also featured floral embroidery mirroring the flowers of Portofino.

Underneath, she wore a silk and lace custom corseted mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana which is “inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie,” as reported by Vogue. Kourtney completed her bridal look with lace pumps and tulle gloves. The groom, too, wore Dolce & Gabbana, looking dapper in a black double-breasted suit.

The couple had yet another outfit change after the ceremony — Kourtney slipped out of her white mini into a black corseted lace mini dress. The couple also twinned in white leather jackets which said “Mr. Barker” and “Mrs. Barker”.

The wedding was held at t L’Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana.

