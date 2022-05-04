Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Met Gala look was an ‘extension of each other’

Engaged couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walked Met Gala‘s red carpet hand in hand, dressed in Thom Browne looks that had netizens questioning their picks with regards to the theme of the evening, ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ and the ‘Gilded Glamour’ dress code.

There was nothing gilded or glamour about their suited looks. Kourtney even went on to say in the Vogue Livestream interview that she “honestly didn’t really think about it.”

But, she took to Instagram to share the thought and the “details” behind the couple’s looks, and thanked the designer for designing their outfits. “A massive thank you to @thombrowne for your vision. When I heard that Travis and I were the first couple you had dressed, how important it was to you that our story be told, for us to be an extension of each other, it meant so much to us,” she wrote in her caption.

Kourtney went on to share that her look “was the deconstructed version of his perfectly polished look. I had all of the elements from his look draped all over me. His pleated skirt, jacket and suit pants were dripping from my skirt.” She also thanked the designer and her stylist for the evening: “Thank you so much to the entire @thombrowne team for your kindness, patience and exquisite attention to detail. And I can’t leave out my amazing stylist @danixmichelle for being a perfectionist with a heart of gold and a sense of humor. Thank you @voguemagazine @metcostumeinstitute for having us! We had such a fun night.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Thom Browne. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Thom Browne. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Kardashians star opted for a monochrome look in a colour-blocked black and white skirt with corset detailing on the waist paired with a white, cropped button down shirt. Her fiancé complemented this look with an uneven hemmed coat, white shirt, a bow, and a pleated skirt with trousers.

