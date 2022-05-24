scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Must Read

What the Kardashian-Jenners wore on Kravis’ dreamy Italian wedding weekend

For the wedding ceremony, the Kardashian-Jenners showed up in multiple vintage and custom creations.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 9:40:45 pm
dolce & gabbana, kardashiansThe star-studded Kravis wedding saw the Kardashian-Jenners dressed in several archival Dolce & Gabbana dresses. (Photo: Dolce & Gabbana/ Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s (third) wedding in Portofino, Italy, hosted by Dolce & Gabbana, was a lavish, idyllic, and fashionable affair. Attended by a star-studded guest list that included Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Beyoncé, among others, it gave the humble resort of Portofino many fashion moments to remember forever.

For the wedding ceremony, the Kardashian-Jenners showed up in multiple vintage and custom Dolce & Gabbana creations. Let’s take a look at who wore what during Kravis’ dreamy Italian wedding weekend:

Kourtney Kardashian

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) 

Kourtney ditched the usual white gown on her wedding day for a 1960s-inspired Italian lingerie mini corseted dress that was styled with a big custom veil, also by Dolce & Gabbana. The religious emblem of Virgin Mary was present both on her veil and the mini black dress.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Did Kourtney Kardashian seek fashion inspiration from sister Kim for her black dress?

Kris Jenner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Momma Jenner wore a polka dotted gown over a sheer black full-sleeve top, an “Alta Moda” dress that made her look like “a radiant queen”, as per Khloe Kardashian’s comment on her post. She also sported a leopard print gown, and even a kaftan dress in green that had ‘Portofino’ embroidered on it.

ALSO SEE |Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding veil paid tribute to groom Travis Barker’s tattoo (details inside)

Kylie Jenner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana)

Kylie also wore archival Dolce & Gabbana pieces — a black lace number and a floral painted bodycon dress for the wedding as she attended the celebration with her daughter Stormi.

ALSO SEE |Kylie Jenner knows how to ace fashion trends, these 20 pictures are proof

Kim Kardashian

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkforbe)

Kim sported all black vintage Dolce & Gabbana looks as she arrived in Italy and attended the wedding hand-in-hand with her daughter North.

ALSO READ |What Carmen Electra thinks about Kim Kardashian recreating her daring ’90s look: ‘She looked amazing’

Khloe Kardashian

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe looked stunning in archive Dolce & Gabbana dresses — a leopard print figure-hugging number and a “Queen of Hearts” gown that she wore with a tiara. She was also seen in a black lace, off-shoulder dress with a headgear and tulle gloves.

ALSO READ |‘Always tell her that it’s okay’: Khloe Kardashian on being protective of daughter True’s body image

Kendall Jenner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah 🦋 (@kendaljennerclips)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Models (@on1y_models)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @wlkendall 

Kendall looked lovely in a printed 1997 shirt and skirt set by Dolce & Gabbana that she wore with bright red lips. For the wedding, she was seen in a form-fitting nude dress with floral painted details. She also wore a black corset with a tulle skirt as she walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Devin Booker.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

science gallery
Of the complexities of the human mind and emotions

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement