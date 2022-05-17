Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker wedding: Bride’s white mini dress with sheer veil was a show stealer

And off they rode to the sunset! After many red carpet appearances together and teasing fans with their romance on the new show The Kardashians — a reboot of the erstwhile Keeping Up With The Kardashians — and on social media, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married.

While the paparazzi floated pictures from their nuptials earlier, the couple made things Instagram-official by sharing many adorable moments from their big day, which had close family members in attendance when they said ‘I do’.

Kourtney, 43, who shares three kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick, married the Blink-182 drummer, 46, at Santa Barbara, In April this year, they had a ‘practice wedding’ in Las Vegas.

For the occasion, the bride and the groom stayed true to their unconventional sartorial choices that they have displayed on the red carpet many times. According to a People report, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters — for whom it was her first time walking the aisle — wore a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. A representative for the Italian label confirmed it to the publication, while adding that the dress featured a ‘bleeding heart’ detail embroidered on the bustier-style bodice.

She also wore a pair of pumps and carried a sheer veil that was attached to the dress. The groom kept it stylish in a fitted black suit with a pair of black shades that he always wears.

Prior to this, they had got married in a Las Vegas chapel with an Elvis Presley impersonator. Those looks were rock-chic and vintage, too. Check out the pictures here.

What do you think about the wedding looks?

