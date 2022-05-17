scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker wedding: Bride’s white mini dress with sheer veil was a show stealer

The bride wore a Dolce & Gabbana; check out the looks here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 5:00:54 pm
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker wedding, Kourtney Kardashian wedding, Travis Barker wedding, Kourtney Kardashian wedding dress, Kourtney Kardashian wedding white mini dress, Kourtney Kardashian wedding news, indian express newsFor the occasion, the bride and the groom stayed true to their unconventional sartorial choices. (Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

And off they rode to the sunset! After many red carpet appearances together and teasing fans with their romance on the new show The Kardashians — a reboot of the erstwhile Keeping Up With The Kardashians — and on social media, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married.

While the paparazzi floated pictures from their nuptials earlier, the couple made things Instagram-official by sharing many adorable moments from their big day, which had close family members in attendance when they said ‘I do’.

ALSO READ |Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker try IVF for a baby? All you need to know about the procedure

Kourtney, 43, who shares three kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick, married the Blink-182 drummer, 46, at Santa Barbara, In April this year, they had a ‘practice wedding’ in Las Vegas.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For the occasion, the bride and the groom stayed true to their unconventional sartorial choices that they have displayed on the red carpet many times. According to a People report, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters — for whom it was her first time walking the aisle — wore a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. A representative for the Italian label confirmed it to the publication, while adding that the dress featured a ‘bleeding heart’ detail embroidered on the bustier-style bodice.

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

She also wore a pair of pumps and carried a sheer veil that was attached to the dress. The groom kept it stylish in a fitted black suit with a pair of black shades that he always wears.

Prior to this, they had got married in a Las Vegas chapel with an Elvis Presley impersonator. Those looks were rock-chic and vintage, too. Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

What do you think about the wedding looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Buddha Purnima 2022
Buddha Purnima 2022: Here’s how the country is celebrating this auspicious day

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement