Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker rock matching black outfits at the Grammys; take a look

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are so in love, their sense of fashion has become one. The couple got engaged last year, and amid planning for their wedding, they have been making numerous appearances together.

Their outfits synced recently, when they walked the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, kissed and giggled for the shutterbugs present at the event, which was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas between Sunday night and Monday morning (IST).

The musician and the reality TV star wore all-black outfits with a plunging V-shaped neckline. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters — who has three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick — was seen in a jumpsuit with cut-out details around the torso/waist area, and with sheer gloves.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She wore her hair in a long ponytail and carried a pair of sunglasses in her hands. The Blink-182 drummer, on the other hand, chose to wear a black vest and pants. Interestingly, he also wore a hot pink jacket over the vest, which he later removed. He, too, carried a pair of black sunglasses on him.

Recently, a clip had emerged from their upcoming Hulu TV show ‘The Kardashians‘, in which the couple was seen trying have a baby via IVF. In addition to that, Kourtney is also believed to have talked about her physical struggles while trying to get pregnant, stating that the treatment made her gain weight.

