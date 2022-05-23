Did Kourtney Kardashian seek fashion inspiration from sister Kim for her black dress?

Fashion critics have pointed out how Kourtney Kardashian’s style has evolved since she started dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The couple, having made many red carpet appearances together — including the recent Met Gala 2022 — seems to showcase a gothic sense of fashion and it is only getting better and bolder.

They recently got married in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, and Kourtney (43) — who shares three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick — was seen in a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. A representative for the Italian label confirmed it to People magazine, adding that the dress featured a ‘bleeding heart’ detail embroidered on the bustier-style bodice.

(Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Her latest look from her weekend wedding celebration in Italy, in which the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan was in attendance, was similar — except, the dress was black in colour and featured a sheer veil with a blue lace work.

The sleeveless dress also featured a Virgin Mary emblem on the front, and it is said to be very similar to one worn by Kim Kardashian in 2017.

According to a People report, both the dresses have been made by Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney wore hers while walking around in Italy’s Portofino with beau Barker, ahead of their European wedding. It comprised a fitted bodice with a plunging neckline, and she wore it with long black gloves.

Kim’s, on the other hand, was made of sheer material featuring the exact same Virgin Mary emblem.

While she did not exactly twin with her sister this time in Italy, the SKIMS founder also wore a black Dolce & Gabbana, which had sheer details and an ankle-length fitting form. She wore strappy heels and flaunted her platinum blonde hair.

While Kourtney and Kim have often shared some heated moments of sibling rivalry on their former show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it is interesting to see them getting inspired by each other when it comes to fashion.

Anyway, here is the classic who-wore-it-better question. Tell us your thoughts!

