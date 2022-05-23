scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Did Kourtney Kardashian seek fashion inspiration from sister Kim for her black dress?

For her European wedding, Kourtney Kardashian's sleeveless dress featured a Virgin Mary emblem on the front

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 23, 2022 10:50:53 am
Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian wedding dress, Kourtney Kardashian mini dress, Kourtney Kardashian European wedding, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, indian express newsKourtney Kardashian wore a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a sheer veil. (Photo: Instagram/@kravis_stan)

Fashion critics have pointed out how Kourtney Kardashian’s style has evolved since she started dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The couple, having made many red carpet appearances together — including the recent Met Gala 2022 — seems to showcase a gothic sense of fashion and it is only getting better and bolder.

They recently got married in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, and Kourtney (43) — who shares three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick — was seen in a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. A representative for the Italian label confirmed it to People magazine, adding that the dress featured a ‘bleeding heart’ detail embroidered on the bustier-style bodice.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian wedding dress, Kourtney Kardashian mini dress, Kourtney Kardashian European wedding, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Her latest look from her weekend wedding celebration in Italy, in which the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan was in attendance, was similar — except, the dress was black in colour and featured a sheer veil with a blue lace work.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The sleeveless dress also featured a Virgin Mary emblem on the front, and it is said to be very similar to one worn by Kim Kardashian in 2017.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tighteningPremium
ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tightening
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for JapanesePremium
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for Japanese
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sportPremium
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sport
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...Premium
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...
More Premium Stories >>
ALSO READ |Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker try IVF for a baby? All you need to know about the procedure

According to a People report, both the dresses have been made by Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney wore hers while walking around in Italy’s Portofino with beau Barker, ahead of their European wedding. It comprised a fitted bodice with a plunging neckline, and she wore it with long black gloves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krystal Vasquez (@kravis4ever)

Kim’s, on the other hand, was made of sheer material featuring the exact same Virgin Mary emblem.

While she did not exactly twin with her sister this time in Italy, the SKIMS founder also wore a black Dolce & Gabbana, which had sheer details and an ankle-length fitting form. She wore strappy heels and flaunted her platinum blonde hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @karjennerklann

While Kourtney and Kim have often shared some heated moments of sibling rivalry on their former show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it is interesting to see them getting inspired by each other when it comes to fashion.

Anyway, here is the classic who-wore-it-better question. Tell us your thoughts!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

ukrainian circus
Amid war, Ukrainian circus comes to town and stays in Italy

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement