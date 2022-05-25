scorecardresearch
Here’s what was embroidered on Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress

Interestingly, the stunning depiction of the Virgin Mary on Kourtney's veil paid a touching tribute to a similar tattoo on Travis Barker's head.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2022 8:50:43 pm
While her wedding dress had a voluminous veil, Kourtney ditched a long train and instead wore a mini white dress. (Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney Kardashian truly had the wedding of her dreams as she tied the knot with beau Travis Barker in Italy recently, after they had a court wedding in the US earlier this month.

Their European wedding celebrations looked like a fashionable fairy tale, which had the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan in attendance, including Kourtney and Travis’ respective kids. What was striking, however, was that the bride chose unconventional looks — she served many, right from her arrival to her wedding reception — which were a mix of modern and traditional.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
While her wedding dress had a voluminous and long veil with lace details and an embroidered Virgin Mary on it, Kourtney, 43, ditched the train and instead wore a mini white dress, which came from the fashion label Dolce & Gabbana.

(Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Taking to Instagram stories, she also shared an interesting detail about her bridal getup. The dress had a ‘KKB’ embroidered on it, like a monogram. The KKB here, ostensibly, stands for Kourtney Kardashian Barker, as her name now appears on her social media accounts as well.

It is quite similar to when her sister Kim was married to rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West and had a ‘West’ added to her name — Kim Kardashian West — which was later dropped during the time of their divorce.

Interestingly, Kourtney’s stunning depiction of the Virgin Mary on her veil paid a touching tribute to a similar tattoo on her husband’s head. Much like in his tattoo, her veil also had ‘Family loyalty respect’ stitched underneath the motif. It also featured floral embroidery mirroring the flowers of Portofino, a village in Italy where they got married.

