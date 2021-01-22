scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
Konkona Sensharma didn’t have a matching blouse with her sari, here’s what she did

Would you like to recreate her look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 10:50:43 am
The actor has taken her fashion game a notch higher! (Photo: Konkona Sen/ Instagram)

Konkona Sensharma loves her saris. If you are one among the 320K followers on her ‘gram, you will agree to that statement. From a classic black sari to a bright pink one, the Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi actor can effortlessly ace the six yards. But, what is the trick to nailing the sari every time, especially when you don’t have a matching blouse? Don’t fret, Konkona as the perfect solution for you!

Konkona, recently, shares a series of photos in a sari with the caption: “When you don’t have a matching blouse!” And well, we love how she turned the entire look around with one simple trick. Wondering what it is? Keep scrolling.

The actor’s low messy bun added to the look. (Photo: Konkona Sen/ Instagram)

The Wake Up Sid actor simply paired her kalamkari sari with the linen shirt! She not only aced the look but also gave us a reason to ditch the blouse and style saris with shirts and tops to give it an Indo-fusion look. And we admit, we never thought a plain shirt could take the sari look to a whole new level!

We like how the look turned out. (Photo: Konkona Sen/ Instagram)

Styled by Damini, the outfit was accessorised with rustic jewellery — bangles and a long necklace, and hair tied in a messy low bun.

The actor added silver jewellery to her look. (Photo: Konkona Sen/ Instagram)

Keeping it supremely simple with her makeup, Konkona went for a glowing dewy base, sheer lip gloss, and a hint of mascara to complete the look.

However, we have also spotted Four More Shots actor Kirti Kulhari acing a sari with a shirt. Take a look at her picture below:

What do you think about this new trend?

