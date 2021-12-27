From basic to exquisite, Konkona Sensharma’s enviable sari collection has it all

It is beyond argument that Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the ace contemporary actors in Bollywood. From her amazingly relatable Aisha in Wake Up Sid, her memorable performance in Life in a…Metro, the stunning Shireen Aslam in Lipstick Under My Burkha, to her oeuvre of Bengali movies that are worth watching and re-watching, Konkona’s onscreen presence is inimitable.

Offscreen, too, she simply knows what works for her — the trustworthy sari. From basic cotton saris to exquisite molten gold ones, the actor has managed to give the sari a new face with her grace, elegance, and the ease with which she carries them.

Here’s taking a look at some of her most memorable sari looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

Konkona ditched the blouse for a powder blue shirt for this rustic, simple white and blue sari that she paired with silver bangles and a necklace. Her messy bun added to the casual appeal of the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

Konkona wore the signature Manish Malhotra sequin sari in soft ombre. She went the no-accessories route, let her tresses loose, and kept the look classy and minimal.

ALSO READ | Once again, Konkona Sensharma steals the show in a sari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

There’s an old-world charm that makes this picture almost nostalgic. Clad in an Anavila sari with a floral blouse in beige, accessorised with golden earrings, Konkona looks timelessly ethereal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

This time, the Death in the Gunj actor ditched the blouse altogether (as her caption states) and draped a stunning Raw Mango sari with golden accessories, and footwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

She does it again! Konkona’s sari from Yam, like the many other saris she dons, looks like it was made for her. The warm colour palette with the subtle floral motifs and her evergreen grace make this look yet another eye-catcher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

Konkona shares an uncanny resemblance with her mother and legendary director Aparna Sen Sharma in this metallic blue sari paired with a contrasting floral blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

She went for a bolder-than-usual look with this black floral sari that she styled with antique-looking jewels, complemented by her kohl-rimmed eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

Her latest look at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021, in a metallic gold sari, makes a case for foolproof saris that work their charm no matter what occasion. She wore statements earrings and a ring with bangles for a complete golden, regal look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!