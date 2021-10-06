Once again, Konkona Sensharma steals the show in a sari

Konkona Sensharma’s style has always been understated yet accessible and extremely impressive. She usually keeps it subtle, but steals the show with her elegance.

Once again, she weaved magic as she looked radiant in a silk sari which was teamed with a contrasting black blouse with dainty floral prints. Keeping it simple, the sari was accessorised with lovely silver earrings from Flying Fish and a statement ring.

The look was pulled together with hair parted at the centre and muted make-up.

Prior to this, the actor had stunned in a series of looks, from mostly during the promotions of her series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Here are some instances.

Irrespective of the outfit, the actor manages to infuse her charm and elevate the look manifold.

