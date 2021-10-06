scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Once again, Konkona Sensharma steals the show in a sari

She looked lovely in a silk sari styled with a floral blouse -- check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 6, 2021 11:00:50 am
Konkona Sen SharmaKonkona Sen Sharma's debut web-series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Konkona Sen Sharma/Instagram)

Konkona Sensharma’s style has always been understated yet accessible and extremely impressive. She usually keeps it subtle, but steals the show with her elegance.

Once again, she weaved magic as she looked radiant in a silk sari which was teamed with a contrasting black blouse with dainty floral prints. Keeping it simple, the sari was accessorised with lovely silver earrings from Flying Fish and a statement ring.

The look was pulled together with hair parted at the centre and muted make-up.

ALSO READ |Celeb fashion: Konkona Sen Sharma looks ravishing in wrap-around dress

Prior to this, the actor had stunned in a series of looks, from mostly during the promotions of her series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

Irrespective of the outfit, the actor manages to infuse her charm and elevate the look manifold.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

ajay samir
Art exhibition: Of artists and their ideas of progress

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 06: Latest News

Advertisement
X