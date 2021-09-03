Konkona Sensharma’s ‘at home’ sari look is perfect for lazy days

Konkona Sensharma has a breezy, relaxed yet extremely elegant style. She often also experiments with her looks, and the results are always lovely! As such, the actor, who is currently busy promoting her series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, has also been setting massive style goals, one chic look at a time.

Recently, she stole the show in an ivory linen sari from Anavila. The ‘Sweet Pink Cosmos’ sari was styled with a simple white blouse.

She shared some pictures from the virtual promotions, and captioned them: ‘At home in Anavila 🌸’. Take a look:

Keeping it extremely simple, the actor styled the ₹18,500 sari with a pearl strand necklace with a small pearl lock charm and matching earrings from Shoplune. In keeping with the vibe, she opted for subtle makeup and blow-dried hair.

Prior to this, she was seen in a printed long dress from Divya By Divya Anand. Styled by Who Wore What When, the outfit was accessorised with a brown waist belt that gave it some structure.

Much like her previous look, she kept it subtle with her hair and makeup — yet managed to make a striking statement.

