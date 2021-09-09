Konkona Sensharma aces comfort fashion in this green khadi suit

Busy promoting Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Konkona Sensharma has been extremely impressive her looks. The actor likes to keep it simple, yet manages to ace trends with utmost ease.

It was no different this time when she was seen in an ‘Ajmer Green Burdwan Khadi Suit’ from Anavila.

Priced ₹14,000 on the designer’s website, the khadi cotton ensemble features “raglan sleeves for ease and extra comfort. The contrast thread detailing on the raglan sleeves makes the set extra special”.

Keeping it extremely simple, the look was styled with a pair of golden Kolhapuri sandals, and golden accessories — a dainty neckpiece and hoops.

Subtle makeup, a hint of colour on the lips and poker straight hair added the finishing touches.

Earlier, the Wake Up Sid actor was seen in an outfit by Divya By Divya Anand.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the printed co-ord set was teamed with simple makeup, perfectly blow dried hair and a golden waist cuff that added a hint of bling to the look.

What do you think of her looks?

