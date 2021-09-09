scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Konkona Sensharma aces comfort fashion in this green khadi suit

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 11:00:08 am
Konkona Sensharma, Konkona Sensharma films, Konkona Sensharma ageWhat do you think of her latest look? (Photo: PR handout)

Busy promoting Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Konkona Sensharma has been extremely impressive her looks. The actor likes to keep it simple, yet manages to ace trends with utmost ease.

It was no different this time when she was seen in an ‘Ajmer Green Burdwan Khadi Suit’ from Anavila.

Konkona Sensharma, Konkona Sensharma films, Konkona Sensharma age The actor experiments with her looks, but always keep it simple and elegant. (Photo: PR handout)

Priced 14,000 on the designer’s website, the khadi cotton ensemble features “raglan sleeves for ease and extra comfort. The contrast thread detailing on the raglan sleeves makes the set extra special”.

Keeping it extremely simple, the look was styled with a pair of golden Kolhapuri sandals, and golden accessories — a dainty neckpiece and hoops.

Konkona Sensharma, Konkona Sensharma films, Konkona Sensharma age As always, the actor kept it extremely simple yet vibrant. (Photo: PR handout)

Subtle makeup, a hint of colour on the lips and poker straight hair added the finishing touches.

Earlier, the Wake Up Sid actor was seen in an outfit by Divya By Divya Anand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

Styled by Who Wore What When, the printed co-ord set was teamed with simple makeup, perfectly blow dried hair and a golden waist cuff that added a hint of bling to the look.

What do you think of her looks?

