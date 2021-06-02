scorecardresearch
‘A holiday from my usual self!’: Konkona Sen Sharma looks stunning in throwback photos

The actor was seen looking stunning in a light pink linen sari from the label Anavila styled with a floral printed crop top. Have you see the pictures yet?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 2, 2021 3:00:18 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Konkona Sen Sharma/Instagram)

Konkona Sen Sharma recently shared some gorgeous throwback photos from the time she was promoting Ajeeb Daastaans. In the aesthetically shot pictures, the actor looks stunning in a light pink linen sari from Anavila, styled with a floral crop top. With winged eyeliner and hair tied in a loose bun, she cut a vintage picture. The sari is priced at ₹ 12500 on the label’s website.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the ensemble was accessorised with earrings from Sheetal Zaveri.

Check out the pictures below.

Konkona Sen Sharma looked stunning. (Source: PR Handout)

The look was pulled together with a small bindi and subtle makeup. Commenting on the photo, actor Tillotama Shome wrote, “Oh Koko❤️❤️ breathtaking beauty.”

She paired the sari with a floral-printed crop top. (Source: PR Handout)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

In another picture, the actor was seen in a polka-dotted dress from Khara Kapas. The sleeveless outfit was accessorised with a silver neckpiece from Neeta Boochra. What really worked was how her hair was styled in braids.

Both the looks are very close to Konkona’s personal style — minimalistic and chic. Here are some other instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

What do you think of her latest look?

