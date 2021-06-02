‘A holiday from my usual self!’: Konkona Sen Sharma looks stunning in throwback photos

What do you think of her look? (Source: Konkona Sen Sharma/Instagram)

Konkona Sen Sharma recently shared some gorgeous throwback photos from the time she was promoting Ajeeb Daastaans. In the aesthetically shot pictures, the actor looks stunning in a light pink linen sari from Anavila, styled with a floral crop top. With winged eyeliner and hair tied in a loose bun, she cut a vintage picture. The sari is priced at ₹ 12500 on the label’s website.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the ensemble was accessorised with earrings from Sheetal Zaveri.

The look was pulled together with a small bindi and subtle makeup. Commenting on the photo, actor Tillotama Shome wrote, “Oh Koko❤️❤️ breathtaking beauty.”

In another picture, the actor was seen in a polka-dotted dress from Khara Kapas. The sleeveless outfit was accessorised with a silver neckpiece from Neeta Boochra. What really worked was how her hair was styled in braids.

Both the looks are very close to Konkona’s personal style — minimalistic and chic. Here are some other instances.

