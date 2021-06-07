Celeb fashion: Konkona Sen Sharma looks ravishing in wrap-around dress

What do you think of her look? (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

It has been a while since the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans released on Netflix but that takes away nothing from Konkona Sen Sharma’s promotional looks that are being shared on social media now.

In the recent photos, the actor looked stunning in a deep crimson ensemble from the label House Of Three. Curated by Who Wore What When, the wrap-around dress was styled to perfection.

The outfit, which was teamed with maroon lipstick and chic hairdo, stood out for the notch collar and the sash tie up near the waist. It is priced at ₹8,990.00 on the brand’s website.

Check out the photos here.

Prior to this, she stunned in a polka-dotted indigo dress from Khara Kapas. Much like this time, the look was kept understated and accessorised with a sturdy silver neckpiece. We dig the way she braided her hair.

The most comforting bit about the look has to be the fact that her dress has pockets.

One of her most enduring looks from the promotion was when she wore a linen sari from Anavila, which was teamed this a floral crop top.

What do you think of the looks?