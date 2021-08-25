Mumbai Diaries 26/11 promotions: Konkona Sensharma looks lovely in recent pics

Konkona Sensharma has a distinct style which is fuss-free yet extremely elegant and sharp. If you need any proof, all you need to do is check out the actor’s fashion choices as she promotes her new series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Recently she was spotted in two diverse looks, but looked equally lovely in both. In one of the looks she was spotted in a quintessential Payal Khandwala ensemble. It consisted of a crisp white shirt teamed with palazzo pants bearing a splash of block colours, as is the designer’s signature style.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was pulled together with hair tied in a sleek bun and bright shade of lipstick. It was accessorised with a simple silver chain. Check out the pictures here.

In another set of pictures, the actor was seen in a long white kurta which featured intricate threadwork on the yoke and sleeves, teamed with a pair of white straight pants. The look was rounded off with winged eyeliner, a pale shade of lipstick and hair parted at the centre.

With promotions going in full swing, we cannot wait to see her other looks.