Sunday, September 20, 2020
Konkona Sen Sharma stands out in this Payal Khandwala ensemble

The actor has donned the designer's creations on multiple occasions

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 20, 2020 4:10:30 pm
We like how comfortable and chic the outfit is. (Photo: @starreallife/ Instagram)

Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare recently dropped on Netflix and while the film is getting favourable reviews, Konkona was seen looking radiant in a Payal Khandwala ensemble. The tangerine shirt was paired with a contrasting wrap. Keeping the make-up minimal, the look was completed with hair parted at the centre and minimal make-up. Like all creations of the designer, the outfit stood out for the flamboyant cuts and bold colours.

Konkona looked lovely in this ensemble. (Source: Konkona Sen Sharma/Instagram)

The actor has donned the designer’s creations on multiple occasions.  Apart from her, actor Neha Dhupia, too, is often seen in her creations. Most recently, she nailed this ensemble.

Here are some other instances of Dhupia wearing Khandwala’s outfit.

What do you think of these looks?

