Konkona Sen Sharma stands out in this Payal Khandwala ensemble

Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare recently dropped on Netflix and while the film is getting favourable reviews, Konkona was seen looking radiant in a Payal Khandwala ensemble. The tangerine shirt was paired with a contrasting wrap. Keeping the make-up minimal, the look was completed with hair parted at the centre and minimal make-up. Like all creations of the designer, the outfit stood out for the flamboyant cuts and bold colours.
The actor has donned the designer’s creations on multiple occasions. Apart from her, actor Neha Dhupia, too, is often seen in her creations. Most recently, she nailed this ensemble.
View this post on Instagram
@nehadhupia x @payalkhandwala @elevate_promotions x @one_nought_one_one for a live chat . Styled by @gumanistylists Assisted by @apeksha_narwane Muah @yountentsomo 🍃 🍃 🍃 . . #style #fashion #ootd #outfit #styling #fashionista #streetstyle #shoplocal #supportlocal #indian #designer #bollywood #nehadhupia #celebstyle #outfitinspo #styleinspo #follow #gumanistylists #wednesday #goodnight
Here are some other instances of Dhupia wearing Khandwala’s outfit.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @nehadhupia with @get_repost ・・・ #lategram … thank you @missindiaorg for having me as a mentor once again. Its such an honor to be there for the girls of the west and east zones … #ootd… always a @payalkhandwala girl… styled by @sohaya @chola_the_label muah by @sonicsmakeup assisted by @amehra167 #sonicsmakeup #sosonic #hair @hamidahairartis jewelry by @flowerchildbyshaheenabbas @amrapalijewels @neophilia_jewelry ❤️💣 📸 @rjdeigg
What do you think of these looks?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.