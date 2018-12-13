Koffee With Karan finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas raise the heat in these powerful outfits

One of the most-watched television chat shows, Koffee With Karan has roped in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for its season finale and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that both of them look nothing short of phenomenal.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Lakshmi Lehr, Khan looked ravishing in a wine red Monisha Jaising dress. We love the sharp cuts of the outfit and also how effortlessly she carried off the bling. The nude make-up palette with the well-defined eyes and soft brown lip shade added just the right amount of oomph to her look. And those soft curls worked its magic, so did her black nail paint that added a Gothic touch.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas went for an equally sharp and powerful look. Styled by Ami Patel, the yellow separates from the label Safiyaa looked lovely on her. We quite like the cold shoulder detail on the top and the nude make-up. Earrings by Advaeita Mathur and hair neatly tied in a ponytail completed the look.

Needless to say, the glamour quotient on the talk show is quite high and stars often give us some serious fashion goals. We are still crushing over Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt’s outfits. Both of them had appeared together for the first episode. Padukone had opted for a white vintage Gauri and Nainika pencil dress. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor looked radiant. Bhatt, on the other hand, was styled by Patel and looked lovely in an off-shoulder black sequin dress from Monse Maison’s Spring 2018 collection.

Who do you think looked better?