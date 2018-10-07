Koffee with Karan: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt arrive in style

Who do you think looked better? (Source: Shaleena Nathani, Stylebyami/Instagram)

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ali Bhatt are among the stars who will feature in the new season of celebrity talk show, Koffee with Karan.

Both the actors shared a sneak peek of the show on social media and, while it looks like a lot of fun, one could not help but marvel at how stunning both of them looked.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Alia Bhatt donned an off-shoulder black sequined dress from Monse Maison Spring 2018 collection and looked gorgeous. We quite liked the fringed hem and star motif on the outfit. The look was completed with Louboutin stilettos and hair styled into soft curls.

Deepika Padukone, the other guest, looked pristine in white. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor looked lovely in a white vintage Gauri and Nainika pencil dress. The outfit beautifully complemented her svelte frame. Matching Louboutin pumps from and minimal make-up rounded out the look.

Recently the actor was also spotted clad in an ivory saree by Sabyasachi. Padukone was attending the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018 along with Ranveer Singh and floored us with her traditional look. Styled by Nathani, the floral printed sari was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was completed with a statement golden necklace, also from the designer. Hair tied in a bun, minimal make-up and well-defined eyes rounded out the look.

