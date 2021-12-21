Natalia Bryant channelled one of the most sustainable fashion looks of 2021; details inside

Sustainability has been a popular buzzword in 2021, especially in fashion, as designers and luxury fashion labels scrambled to make their clothes more environment-friendly. Fast fashion has been criticised for encouraging over-consumption and excessive shopping habits.

Amid this, model Natalia Bryant, daughter of late basketball star Kobe Bryant, attended the 2021 Met Gala wearing an entirely upcycled dress. She looked gorgeous in the interesting silhouette designed by Conner Ives, who took to Instagram to share a post. Take a look here:

The recycled PET plastic floral sequin gown was the very definition of haute couture-made sustainable. The dress was interestingly the finalé piece from Ives’s A/W 2021 collection titled “The American Dream”.

The 18-year-old wore flattering make-up with tinges of gold and bronze, while she chose emeralds for her choice of bling. Ives shared what went behind the making of the particularly unique dress. ”This dress was originally a centerpiece in the costume exhibit. Due to some changes in the exhibition layout, this dress was later replaced with look 1 from the same collection. It created this serendipitous opportunity for a red carpet moment I have been dreaming of since I first started sketching this shape. This is the conclusion of a wild 2 years perfecting this body of work. The perfect end to a wild 24 months. Thank you to everyone for the immense support my heart is so so full 💕”

The look was styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach; the dress in particular was chosen by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour personally. The young designer took almost 2 years to complete the gorgeous dress.

He accompanied his Instagram post with heartfelt notes of gratitude. ”The biggest thank you goes out to Natalia and the entire Bryant family. One of the kindest people I have had the pleasure of working with. You wore this dress so elegantly and all I can say is what a debut. I feel so humbled to have been given this moment. Natalia; you have such a bright future ahead of you. I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Ives concluded, ”I am just taking this moment in. I feel so happy that I get to achieve these career milestones with such supportive, lovely people. Thank you for all the kind messages I am just taking this all in. I am so humbled.”

