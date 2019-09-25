Know your makeup: Why vitamin E is a vital skincare ingredient

How often do we buy makeup products after reading the ingredient list slapped on it? This is thanks to rigorous marketing by cosmetic brands that focus on certain key constituents such as Vitamin E. The Body Shop Vitamin E moisturising cream, Clinique filler concentrate, Juicy Chemistry facial oil are some popular products around.

A study published in Indian Dermatol Online journal states, “Vitamin E is an important fat-soluble antioxidant and has been in use for more than 50 years in dermatology. It is an important ingredient in many cosmetic products. It protects the skin from various deleterious effects due to solar radiation by acting as a free-radical scavenger. Experimental studies suggest that vitamin E has antitumorigenic and photoprotective properties. There is a paucity of controlled clinical studies providing a rationale for well-defined dosages and clinical indications of vitamin E usage in dermatological practice.”

Here are some of the key benefits of vitamin E.

Wrinkles and fine lines

The vitamin E your body naturally makes depletes with age and sun exposure. So the more time you spend in the sun without sun protection, the sooner your body goes through its supply of vitamin E. That’s why it’s important to add some of it back through your skincare; you’ll replenish the stock and it acts as an anti-oxidant, helping you delay the wrinkles and fine lines that come with ageing.

Dark patches and pigmentation

Dark patches on your skin can be caused by too much pigment, which is triggered by hormones, unhealthy lifestyle, environment changes or other causes. Called melasma, this condition is believed to be treatable through the use of topical vitamin E. Apply a few drops of vitamin E essential oil with some carrying agent such as coconut oil, jojoba oil or almond oil; apply before going to bed for amazing skin.

High in antioxidants

Vitamin E is high in antioxidants and affects blood circulation. That might be why people notice a difference in the firmness and structure of their skin after topical use of vitamin E oil. A 2013 study Skin Photoaging and the Role of Antioxidants in its Prevention tells us that vitamin E and other natural ingredients rich in antioxidants are generally accepted as a treatment for delaying wrinkles, also called photoaging.

For smooth, soft lips

Topical vitamin E oil can be used to relieve chapped, dry lips. Since vitamin E promotes cell turnover and regeneration, using it on dry lips brings new cells to the surface faster.