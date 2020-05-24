Know how to pick a fabric for your wedding dress and preserve it in the best way possible

The wedding dress might need alteration, whitening, bleaching, sewing and a lot of other things. (Photo: Stories by Joseph Radhik/Instagram) The wedding dress might need alteration, whitening, bleaching, sewing and a lot of other things. (Photo: Stories by Joseph Radhik/Instagram)

Dry-cleaning isn’t everything, there is more to the restoration of your dress for your special day of love. In the fashion world, a trend recedes and rises, from time to time. For instance, the classical came back as neo-classical. From gowns with exceedingly long trails to dresses with puffy sleeves, and apparels which were once in the vogue — everything becomes a trend. It is for this very reason that retro brides preserved their wedding dresses — just like Sharmila Tagore did with hers and gave it to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her D-day. Further, many of the present-day brides want to walk down the aisle in their mother’s and even grandmother’s wedding dresses.

However, preserving or restoring a wedding dress is not simple. “One needs to be well-aware of the nitty-gritty of the fabric. Besides the fabric, buttons, laces, shoes etc., also need to be taken care of. Also, it must be noted that dry-cleaning is not the same as restoration and preservation. Removing stains from the fabric doesn’t make it resistant to pests and natural processes such as oxidation. Hence, it is impossible to predict every possible outcome that could result from the preservation and restoration of wedding dresses,” says designer Shilpi Gupta of Apsara sarees.

On his wedding day with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif looked every bit a royal in a golden bandhgala. (Source: File Photo) On his wedding day with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif looked every bit a royal in a golden bandhgala. (Source: File Photo)

There’s not a lot one that can do by themselves. The wedding dress might need alteration, whitening, bleaching, sewing and a lot of other things. Here are some ways in which you can preserve old fabrics and clothes with the help of your local tailor:

* Vintage veils are recovered by submerging in water and using whitening agents.

* Very old and fragile laces are restored using chemicals and might have to be sewn later if they get torn during processing.

* Buttons of retro dresses might be wooden or metallic and thus have to be restored using specific restoring agents.

* Apart from naphthalene and dry-cleaning, certain chemicals are suggested for preserving a wedding dress.

Besides restoration, it is also necessary that one picks the fabric for a wedding dress meticulously. The choice of cloth depends on the weather and time of the year.

* For spring and summer seasons, some of the best-suited fabrics are chiffon, organza, crepe and voile, as these fabrics are soft-weight and breathable. These fabrics are also gentle on the skin.

* For the winters, satin, brocade and velvet serve right. They’re heavy, and thus, ideal for the cool weather.

