KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty twin in power suits for first public appearance together

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul made their first public appearance together at the screening of Tadap on Wednesday.

The actor arrived with her family to support her brother, Ahan, who is making his debut with the movie, opposite Tara Sutaria.

The couple posed with the Suniel Shetty, his wife Mana, and Ahan’s partner Tania Shroff at the event.

They complemented each other in black and beige! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) They complemented each other in black and beige! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul and Athiya were seen sporting suits which made them look like quite the power couple. While Rahul was decked in a beige suit paired with a basic black t-shirt and sneakers, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor glammed up her suit look with matching heels.

Athiya Shetty at the ‘Tadap‘ premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Athiya Shetty at the ‘Tadap‘ premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Her all-black suit was paired with a black corset top, and she accessorised the look with stacked neckpieces and hoop earrings. She opted for nude make-up and kept her hair side swept with soft waves.

The couple have posted birthday wishes for each other on their respective social media accounts, and also vacationed together, but hadn’t announced it to the public, until now.

Tadap releases in theatres tomorrow.

