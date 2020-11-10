Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja features on the November cover of this fashion magazine

The November cover of fashion magazine Vogue features KK Shailaja, Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Kerala. The politician has been lauded for her strenuous effort during the outbreak of Covid-19, and the write-up that follows features this steely resolve of hers. “There’s no time to be scared. More than fear, I feel an enthusiasm to get involved,” she said.
“There’s no time to be scared. More than fear, I feel an enthusiasm to get involved,” says KK Shailaja, Kerala’s minister for health, social justice and women and child development. During her tenure, the forward-thinking minister has adeptly handled first the infectious Nipah virus, and now the pandemic. Today, her name features among the small set of women in power who are lauded globally for their response to the crisis. Head to the link in bio for an exclusive interview with our November cover star. #VogueWOTY2020 Words: Manju Sara Rajan (@manjusararajan); Photographed by K R Sunil (@kr.sunil_). Bookings editor: Jay Modi (@jaymodi2)
Featured under Women Of The Year, she is seen in a white cotton sari with alternate red and black border and temple design. This was teamed with a plain red blouse. Along with her, Gita Gopinath, the first female chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, and India women’s national field hockey team too featured under the same category.
“Going forward, the world has to be one that is less unequal, where there is universal access to education, healthcare and social safety nets,” says Gita Gopinath, the first female chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (@the_imf). The intellectual powerhouse has taken on the greatest challenge of her career—to guide global economic policy as we enter the worst recession since the Great Depression. Head to the link in bio for an exclusive interview with our November cover star as she talks about our path to economic recovery. #VogueWOTY2020 Words by Shahnaz Siganporia (@shahnazsiganporia). Photographed by John Huet (@johnhuet). Styled by Taylor Greeley (@tayglo). Fashion director: Priyanka Kapadia (@priyankarkapadia). Hair and makeup: Kacie Corbelle (@kaciecorbelle). Bookings editor: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh). On Gita: Shirt, coat, tie; all Dior (@dior).
“We decided to look at the silver lining—we now have one more year to practise and prepare,” says Rani Rampal (@ranirampal4), captain of India women’s national field hockey team. Whether raising funds for migrant workers in distress, working on their fitness levels at home, learning English online whilst in lockdown, or getting back to training hard on the field, these young champions are not letting the challenges of COVID-19 come in the way of their goals. In an exclusive interview, our November cover stars open up on how 2020 has only motivated them to do more. Link in bio. #VogueWOTY2020 Words: Sheree Gomes Gupta (@shereegg30); Photo courtesy: Hockey India (@hockeyindia)
