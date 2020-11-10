scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja features on the November cover of this fashion magazine

Featured under Women Of The Year, she is seen in a white cotton sari with alternate red and black border and temple design

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 10, 2020 4:40:37 pm
coronavirus, kerala, KK Shailaja, Kottayam Medical College, coronavirus latest updates, kerala couple reovers, indian express, covid-19She featured under the category -- Women Of The Year. (Photo: Sreekesh Raveendran Nair)

The November cover of fashion magazine Vogue features KK Shailaja, Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Kerala. The politician has been lauded for her strenuous effort during the outbreak of Covid-19, and the write-up that follows features this steely resolve of hers. “There’s no time to be scared. More than fear, I feel an enthusiasm to get involved,” she said.

Featured under Women Of The Year, she is seen in a white cotton sari with alternate red and black border and temple design. This was teamed with a plain red blouse. Along with her, Gita Gopinath, the first female chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, and India women’s national field hockey team too featured under the same category.

“Going forward, the world has to be one that is less unequal, where there is universal access to education, healthcare and social safety nets,” says Gita Gopinath, the first female chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (@the_imf). The intellectual powerhouse has taken on the greatest challenge of her career—to guide global economic policy as we enter the worst recession since the Great Depression. Head to the link in bio for an exclusive interview with our November cover star as she talks about our path to economic recovery. #VogueWOTY2020 Words by Shahnaz Siganporia (@shahnazsiganporia). Photographed by John Huet (@johnhuet). Styled by Taylor Greeley (@tayglo). Fashion director: Priyanka Kapadia (@priyankarkapadia). Hair and makeup: Kacie Corbelle (@kaciecorbelle). Bookings editor: Prachiti Parakh (@prachitiparakh). On Gita: Shirt, coat, tie; all Dior (@dior).

