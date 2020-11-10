Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja features on the November cover of this fashion magazine

She featured under the category -- Women Of The Year. (Photo: Sreekesh Raveendran Nair)

The November cover of fashion magazine Vogue features KK Shailaja, Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Kerala. The politician has been lauded for her strenuous effort during the outbreak of Covid-19, and the write-up that follows features this steely resolve of hers. “There’s no time to be scared. More than fear, I feel an enthusiasm to get involved,” she said.

Check out the picture below:

Featured under Women Of The Year, she is seen in a white cotton sari with alternate red and black border and temple design. This was teamed with a plain red blouse. Along with her, Gita Gopinath, the first female chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, and India women’s national field hockey team too featured under the same category.

