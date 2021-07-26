Who is Kitty Spencer and why are we talking about her wedding dress?

The 30-year-old aristocrat married her 62-year-old fashion tycoon fiance in an opulent ceremony held at Villa Aldobrandini, on the outskirts of Rome. (Photos: Instagram/@dolcegabbana)

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer got married over the weekend, and we cannot take our eyes off of her wedding dress — and all the other enviable gowns she wore, each of which looked breathtaking. With several pictures circulating social media, we wish we were there to witness the event in person.

According to reports, the 30-year-old aristocrat married her 62-year-old fashion tycoon fiance in an opulent ceremony held at Villa Aldobrandini, on the outskirts of Rome.

Sharing the first look on her Instagram, Spencer wrote: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart Domenico & Stefano for creating a gown beyond my wildest dreams for the most important day of my life 🤍 There are no words that could ever express my gratitude @dolcegabbana 🤍 ”

The picture was that of her wearing her regal wedding gown, which looked absolutely deific!

According to a report in The Independent, Spencer is a global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana, which explains why she teamed with them, wearing five bespoke gowns over a three-day event.

The designers also shared pictures on their Instagram, sharing in a video how each of the gowns was specially crafted for the bride. “For this unique event, #DolceGabbana created a number of exclusive hand-made gowns, each celebrating the beauty of the bride…” the caption read.

For the wedding, Spencer wore a “Victorian inspiration lace bridal gown”. According to the Independent report, the dress is believed to have been inspired by a gown worn by her mother, Victoria Lockwood, to her 1989 wedding to Earl Spencer. She is believed to have taken cues from actor Grace Kelly’s wedding dress from her 1956 nuptials to the Prince of Monaco.

Spencer’s own gown had a Victorian-style neckline, a sheer lace bodice and puffed-up shoulders. It reminded us of the long train that her aunt Diana carried during her own wedding with Prince Charles.

The bride was also photographed wearing “an illusion baby-blue tulle gown and cape embroidered with cross-stitched flowers”, for a dinner on Friday evening, ahead of the wedding ceremony.

She was later photographed wearing an off-shoulder “double organza hand-painted silk gown embellished with flowers and crystals” for a post-ceremony dinner.

It needs to be remembered that all of these gowns were meticulously prepared keeping her in mind, and all of them are handmade. We are thoroughly impressed!

What do you think of the looks, and which one did you like best?

