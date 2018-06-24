Kit Harington-Rose Leslie wedding: Game of Thrones star wows in a modest but memorable Elie Saab gown

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tie the knot on June 23 in a classic ceremony in Scotland. (Source: AP) Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tie the knot on June 23 in a classic ceremony in Scotland. (Source: AP)

Reel and real-life couple, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, better known as Jon Snow and Ygritte from the Game of Thrones, tied the knot at a lavish ceremony on Saturday inside a Scottish castle.

The bride was dressed in an elegant Elie Saab gown fitted with flawless lace sleeves, intricate lace overlay, a belted waist and dramatic skirt. A tiara of white blossoms on the crown of her head added a dainty touch to her attire, and we think was a perfect addition to the classical setting of the wedding.

Rose Leslie is escorted by her father Sebastian as they arrive for her wedding at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Source: AP) Rose Leslie is escorted by her father Sebastian as they arrive for her wedding at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Source: AP)

Rose Leslie picked an Elie Saab gown for her wedding attire. (Source: AP) Rose Leslie picked an Elie Saab gown for her wedding attire. (Source: AP)

Rose Leslie arrives at the wedding venue. (Source: AP) Rose Leslie arrives at the wedding venue. (Source: AP)

Meanwhile, Harington looked dapper in his three-piece suit with a satin ivory waistcoat and black overcoat that were teamed with a pair of grey striped pants. While the wedding was all romantic and dreamy, the happy couple made sure to pay a special tribute to the show that brought them together as some special wedding invitations featured Jon Snow’s character on the front.

Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie react as they leave after their wedding ceremony. (Source: AP) Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie react as they leave after their wedding ceremony. (Source: AP)

Kit Harington looked dapper in a three-piece suit. (Source: AP) Kit Harington looked dapper in a three-piece suit. (Source: AP)

The couple is expected to attend a grand reception at Leslie’s home estate that includes Wardhill Castle.

