Kit Harington-Rose Leslie wedding: Game of Thrones star wows in a modest but memorable Elie Saab gown

Reel and real-life couple, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, better known as Jon Snow and Ygritte from the Game of Thrones, tied the knot at a lavish ceremony on Saturday inside a Scottish castle.
The bride was dressed in an elegant Elie Saab gown fitted with flawless lace sleeves, intricate lace overlay, a belted waist and dramatic skirt. A tiara of white blossoms on the crown of her head added a dainty touch to her attire, and we think was a perfect addition to the classical setting of the wedding.
Meanwhile, Harington looked dapper in his three-piece suit with a satin ivory waistcoat and black overcoat that were teamed with a pair of grey striped pants. While the wedding was all romantic and dreamy, the happy couple made sure to pay a special tribute to the show that brought them together as some special wedding invitations featured Jon Snow’s character on the front.
The couple is expected to attend a grand reception at Leslie’s home estate that includes Wardhill Castle.
