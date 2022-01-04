Kirti Kulhari’s fashion choices are bright and playful; see latest pics

Kirti Kulhari has often made powerful fashion statements, and looks like the actor is back to set massive style goals as she kickstarts the promotions for her next release, Human.

In her latest look, the Four More Shots Please! star looked lovely in a handwoven oversized lilac pantsuit from Ekaya Banaras. A soothing colour, the ensemble featured intricate self pattern and was styled with an orange bralette.

Check out the pictures below:

Keeping it simple, Kirti opted for playful curls, and kept her makeup light with tones of pink and mauve and a a touch of glitter.

The jewels for the evening were kept understated — a thin string of sparkly diamonds on her neck, floral earrings and diamond rings on both her hands.

But what we loved most about her look was the fact that she styled the ensemble with white sneakers and rainbow socks!

On another instance, she looked lovely in a gorgeous organza sari from designer Payal Khandwala.

She paired the purple and red silk number with a turtleneck blouse that featured short sleeves. Kirti’s matchy-matchy purple earrings and rings were a superb choice by stylist Radhika Mehra.

Her make-up and hair were, as always, perfect — nude tones and a neat bun. Kirti sported a pair of brown boots with the sari, the only contrast this look needed.

Strong, fierce and extremely stylish; what do you think of Kirti’s looks?

