‘Human’ promotions: Kirti Kulhari looks lovely in rose gold Anarkali set

Actor Kirti Kulhari’s style is distinct and powerful. She favours bright colours, structured silhouettes, quirky prints, and also experiments with her hair colour.
As such, it needs no retelling that the actor carries off every outfit with aplomb. But her recent photos — in a stunning Anarkali set — have left us wanting for more. Busy promoting her next release, Human, where Kirti plays the lead protagonist ‘Saira’, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the outfit. Take a look at her post here:
Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kirti looked absolutely lovely in the rose gold ensemble by homegrown brand Tokree.
The kalidaar kurta, which was styled with a churidar bottom, featured a signature Rajasthani neckline “inspired by the ‘Kurti Kaanchli’ of Rajasthani women”, according to the label’s website. The outfit also featured dainty, churi sleeves and a traditional gheredaar.
What caught our attention was the hand embroidered gota dupatta in handspun chanderi fabric.
We like how the outfit was teamed with silver jewellery — huge danglers featuring mirror work and a ring with silver accents.
The actor’s make-up was done keeping the colour of the outfit in mind. Tones of peach, pink and pale orange dominated the look, while her hair was styled into a neat braid.
To round off, the actor wore traditional jootis and sported her usual fringes with ultimate ease.
What do you think of this look?
