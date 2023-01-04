King Charles makes a case for sustainability by re-wearing 40-year-old coat; check it out

Sustainability in fashion is the need of the hour; and many celebrities in India and outside have been spotted repeating and repurposing their outfits. In the British royal family, Kate Middleton — the Princess of Wales — has been lauded time and again for her sustainable choices, and it seems her father-in-law King Charles III — who became the new monarch of the UK following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II — has no qualms repeating clothes either.

Recently, Charles was appreciated online for re-wearing what is being said, a four-decade old coat. According to an Independent report, the 74-year-old king and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on New Year’s Day, during which he was photographed wearing a tweed double-breasted long coat that he wore over a blue suit and brown leather shoes.

Fans quickly noticed and then took to the video-sharing app TikTok to mention that the monarch has been wearing this classic overcoat since the 1980s. Per the Independent report, one Jessica Weslie Arena’s video went viral, in which she called Charles a “sustainable king”.

“King Charles attended a church service for New Years today, and I just want to talk about his coat that he is wearing. This coat that he is wearing, has has had it since, like, the 1980s. King Charles is king but he is not wearing new items all the time. He has had this coat for about 40 years. We love a sustainable king,” the user was quoted as saying.

The Independent report mentioned that one of the first times that the monarch was clicked in the ‘Anderson and Sheppard’ tweed coat was in 1986, when he was in Sandringham with Princess Diana and little Prince Harry. Later, he wore it in 1996 during a winter skiing holiday in Zurich. King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, also wore the tweed coat to Sandringham in 1998, and twice in 1999.

For his latest outing, the king was joined by his wife, who opted for a dark-coloured velvety coat, matching dark boots, and a grey hat with feathers.

