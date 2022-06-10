scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Kimono fashion unfurls in New York exhibition

More than 60 kimonos are on display alongside Western dresses in the first show co-hosted by the Met's Japanese Gallery and Costume Institute.

By: Reuters | New York |
June 10, 2022 4:30:42 pm
kimono exhibition, The Metropolitan Museum of Art"Kimono Style: The John C. Weber Collection" traces the transformation of the kimono from the late Edo period (1615–1868) through the early 20th century. (Photo: The Metropolitan Museum of Art)

Kimonos, covered with polka dots, Cubist patterns and big-eyed anime characters, are on display in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, showing how East and West influenced each other to transform the traditional Japanese garment.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“Usually when you think of fashion, you think of big brands made in the Western world. But the kimono also had a fashion system going back to the 17th century,” said Monika Bincsik, Diane and Arthur Abbey Associate Curator for Japanese Decorative Arts at the museum.

More than 60 kimonos are on display alongside Western dresses in the first show co-hosted by the Met’s Japanese Gallery and Costume Institute.

Best of Express Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...Premium
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...Premium
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...
Gagan Deep Sharma writes: Celebrating Indian universities’ rise in global...Premium
Gagan Deep Sharma writes: Celebrating Indian universities’ rise in global...
More Premium Stories >>

“The Japanese kimono had a big influence on Western fashion going back to the early 20th century,” Bincsik said.

For example, French couturier Paul Poiret created a kimono coat, while Western abstract art inspired the bold geometric patterned ‘Meisen’ kimonos of the early 1900s.
The exhibit runs through Feb. 20.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

DAG
Exhibition features works of artists who’ve had a ‘sustained relationship’ with tantra philosophy
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement