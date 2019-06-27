Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line faces backlash over being called ‘Kimono Solutionwear’

Kim Kardashian West, fashion mogul and socialite, has launched her new business venture: an inclusive shapewear collection that she says is suitable for all skin tones and body types. The 38-year-old wrote about how she had been working on it for a year and was meant to cater to a wide range of women and be adaptive to different styles. But she’s facing a lot of backlash over its name.

Advertising

The collection is called Kimono Solutionwear, which has been borrowed from Japanese’s traditional attire and many on social media are accusing Kardashian West of cultural appropriation. Here’s how she announced the launch of the shapewear line:

Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year.

I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. Photos by Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/YAACrRltX3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. #KimonoBody — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

This is the solution short.

I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. @kimonobody pic.twitter.com/0GO7ZP1A9Y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS – 4XL in 9 shades. @kimonobody #KimonoBody — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

Fun Kimono Fact- Kanye drew the Kimono logo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

Expressing disapproval over the brand name, Yuka Ohishi, a Japanese woman told BBC, “We wear kimonos to celebrate health, growth of children, engagements, marriages, graduations, at funerals. It’s celebratory wear and passed on in families through the generations. [This] shapewear doesn’t even resemble a kimono – she just chose a word that has Kim in it – there’s no respect to what the garment actually means in our culture.”

One Twitter user wrote:

I would always stand up for my culture so people who are an asshole will someday understand

There have also been so many times of where i couldn’t find KIM KARDASHIAN asking OUR permission to violate the Japanese culture. #KimOhNo#ChangeTheName — ポップティーン (@qwertysdfghcvbn) 27 June 2019

Another wrote:

I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. #KimonoBody — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 25 June 2019

While Kardashian West is yet to comment on the criticism, this is not the first time the fashion industry has been accused of cultural appropriation or insensitivity.

Earlier this year, fashion giant Dior received flak for their Dior Cruise 2019 collection. Featuring Jennifer Lawrence, the collection was inspired by escaramuzas – the traditional horsewomen of Mexico. They are famed for their skills and also constitute of the female characters in The House of the Spirits, the classic debut novel from Chilean writer Isabel Allende. However, there was no celebration of Mexican culture in the campaign.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior campaign gets slammed for cultural appropriation

Last year, fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana were panned for a racist ad campaign. In the video posted on Instagram, an Asian woman was shown trying to eat spaghetti, pizza, and cannoli with a pair of chopsticks. It offended many and was even flagged by Diet Prada, a popular Instagram account. The outrage led to them cancelling their show in Shanghai, even though it was supposed to be their biggest event in 33 years.

ALSO READ | Dolce & Gabbana slammed for launching racist campaign; show cancelled in Shanghai

Amidst all this, Kardashian West is seeking to trademark the brand name and according to a report in BBC, she has filed trademarks for “Kimono Body”, Kimono World” and “Kimono Intimates”.