Follow Us:
Sunday, May 24, 2020
COVID19

Kim Kardashian West triggers a face mask controversy

Kim Kardashian West's brand Skims launched a line of non-medical seamless masks in five skin tones. As was expected, the masks sold out in just 30 minutes, or so.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2020 3:03:37 pm
Kim Kardashian West, Kim Kardashian West controversy, Kim Kardashian West face mask controversy, Kim Kardashian West face masks, Kim Kardashian West Skims, fashion, indian express, indian express news This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian West has stirred a controversy that has a racial undertone. (File photo)

Kim Kardashian West is not new to controversy, and now she seems to have landed herself in yet another one. A few days ago, she launched a line of face masks that triggered a furore about race. The masks — launched under her shapewear label, Skims — seem to have upset people who called out the celebrity over her “casual racism”.

What really happened?

Just like many fashion brands, Kim K’s Skims, too, seems keen on cashing in amid the ongoing pandemic. The brand launched a line of non-medical seamless masks in five skin tones. As was expected, the masks sold out in just 30 minutes, or so.

 

But one Twitter user pointed out that the masks did not have the right shade for the black model. “you’d think this family would know shades of black skin tones considering their kids are black too and you’d think by now they would know that this is not a black nude tone but go off kimberly with your profiteering on casual racism……(sic),” they wrote on Twitter.

It is believed that while the site has replaced the model wearing the black mask, it continues to appear in its ‘accessories’ section. According to The Guardian, the masks cost $8 each, and are available in colours named ‘sand’, ‘clay’, ‘sienna’, ‘cocoa’ and ‘onyx’. In fact, the website even cautions that the masks are non-medical, and “not a respirator and will not eliminate the risk of contracting disease or infection”, and that wearing them would be both a precaution and a fashion statement.

ALSO READ | Miheeka Bajaj styled her sari with a gorgeous dupatta for engagement with Rana Dagubatti; check it out here

As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time that Kim Kardashian West has stirred a controversy that has a racial undertone. Last year, just before the launch of Skims, she was accused of cultural appropriation when she announced the brand name ‘Kimono Solutionwear’. She faced a lot of backlash and Yuka Ohishi, a Japanese woman told the BBC, “We wear kimonos to celebrate health, growth of children, engagements, marriages, graduations, at funerals. It’s celebratory wear and passed on in families through the generations. [This] shapewear doesn’t even resemble a kimono – she just chose a word that has Kim in it – there’s no respect to what the garment actually means in our culture.”

 

Later, she decided to change the name of the line, and it then came to be known as SKIMS.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

The eye of a genius: The cinematic universe of Satyajit Ray
The eye of a genius: The cinematic universe of Satyajit Ray

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement