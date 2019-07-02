Kim Kardashian West to rename Kimono shapewear line after outrage

Toggle Menu
After being pulled up for cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian West has now decided to change the name. She made the announcement in a series of tweets.

Daisaku Kadokawa, Mayor of Japan’s ancient capital Kyoto had also asked Kardashian West to reconsider the name.(Source: File Photo)

After facing massive backlash and being pulled up for cultural appropriation for naming her new inclusive shapewear collection ‘Kimono Solutionwear’, Kim Kardashian West has now decided to change the name of the line.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she said, “I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind”.

She added, “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

According to a report in The Straits Times, Daisaku Kadokawa, Mayor of Japan’s ancient capital Kyoto, had also asked Kardashian West to reconsider the naming of her shapewear line. “(I) ask you to reconsider your decision of using the name Kimono in your trademark,” Kadokawa reportedly wrote in a letter sent to her.  “Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history,” he had added.

On June 25, she had launched her collection and had written, “Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.”

