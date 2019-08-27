Kim-oh-no! Know what is shapewear and its health benefits

Where Kim Kardashian West goes, ‘kontroversy’ follows. But, we’re not here to talk about the one she finds herself freshly embroiled in. We are, in fact, here for the shapewear line that — in her own words — is “inclusive of all shapes and skin shades”.

After much backlash over a previously decided moniker that reeked of cultural appropriation, brand Kim decided to change the name of the shapewear line altogether. And now, one we are told that ‘SKIMS Solutionwear’ will launch September 10.

What is a shapewear?

First, let us begin by explaining what a shapewear actually is. For the uninitiated, it is a piece of inner clothing that is intended to support the body and give a certain shape to it, in a way that body fat doesn’t bulge out. Its basic purpose is to give the body a slimmer frame, besides which, it also does the task of providing a much-needed support to the bust and the back area.

There are different kinds of shapewear that do the said job. A bodysuit, for example, will rise just below the brassiere and accentuate the chest.

Health benefits

Beauty aside, a shapewear is often found to enhance blood flow. Nowadays, the shapewear are designed in a way that increases thermal activity, thus eliminating toxins by increasing the blood flow. People who use it regularly, tend to lose weight, too.

Goodbye, cellulite

Instead of opting for surgeries, you can opt for a shapewear if you have cellulite. With their micro-massaging techniques, some shapewear reduce the appearance of cellulite and make the skin look more toned.