Kim Kardashian West has come up with a new name for her shapewear collection

After courting controversy for naming her shapewear collection Kimono, Kim Kardashian West has finally come up with a new name — SKIMS Solutionwear. Sharing this news on social media, she wrote, “My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™”.

Among a host of other meanings, skim(s) refers to the thin layer of a substance formed on the surface of a liquid. The inclusion of her name is evident in her choice. She also shared that the collection will launch on September 10.

The fashionista had found herself in the eye of a storm last month as she was accused of cultural appropriation by choosing the name Kimono for her shapewear collection. She had apologised in a series of tweets saying, “I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind”.

