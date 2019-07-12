After kimono row, Kim Kardashian West accused of plagiarising sunglasses for her own collection

It was only recently that Kim Kardashian West faced backlash for naming her latest shapewear line ‘Kimono’ forcing her to change its name, and she has landed herself in the middle of another controversy yet again.

Advertising

Plagiarising has been a nagging problem for long in the world of fashion, with designers calling out one another for copying their designs. Instagram handle Diet Prada has made quite a name for itself for keeping a constant vigil over instances of the same. And the latest celebrity to be called out by them is West.

The fashionista recently collaborated with eyewear designer Carolina Lemke to develop an exclusive collection of sunglasses. But they seem to resemble a pair by Emilio Pucci.

“Hey @kimkardashian, so it’s def not cool to use someone else’s name and likeness when promoting knockoffs, as evidenced by your win against @missguided , but should it be ok to use your OWN name and likeness to promote them? Lol. Funny how those SS17 @emiliopucci shades you wore in August 2018 ended up in your eyewear collab with @carolinalemkeberlin that launched in April this year. Hypocrisy at its finest!?” the handle wrote while sharing pictures that show how similar the shades are.

Advertising

It is all the more ironical because she had filed a lawsuit against American firm Missguided last February for using her pictures to promote their products without her permission. She had won the lawsuit and was awarded $2.7 million.

The entrepreneur was recently accused of cultural appropriation — which is seen as an act of adopting elements of an outside, often minority culture including practices, and symbols without understanding or respecting the original culture and context — as she launched her inclusive shapewear collection. The name, borrowed from the Japanese’s traditional wear, had raised the ire of many forcing her to rename it.

My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line faces backlash over being called ‘Kimono Solutionwear’

Recently, singer and actor Rihanna was also accused of cultural appropriation for her glamourous photo shoot on a magazine cover.

An Instagram post by Harper’s Bazaar China says that the idea behind the August cover and inside spread was to combine a Western style icon like Rihanna with Eastern aesthetics. In the photos, one can see the singer in multiple looks with references to Chinese cultural symbols like the fans in her hair, thin eyebrows, and even featuring a shih tzu (a dog breed developed in China) in one of the images.

ALSO READ | Rihanna triggers cultural appropriation row over latest magazine cover

Rihanna also took to Instagram to post the first look of her cover shoot where she can be seen posing in various geisha-style outfits.