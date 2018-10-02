Kim Kardashian West was covered head-to-toe in money. Well, no surprise there!

Kim Kardashian wears a money-fit. (Source: kimkardashiansnap/Instagram) Kim Kardashian wears a money-fit. (Source: kimkardashiansnap/Instagram)

Known to make heads turn with her sartorial choices, Kim Kardashian has done it again! Dressed in a trench coat dress that looked like it had one dollar bills pasted all over it, she was seen attending the launch party of Anastasia Beverly Hill’s new Sultry make-up line.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a video of her “money-fit” on Instagram in which she was heard saying – “What do you do when your friend sells her company for a couple billion? You wear a full money fit and throw her a party. Okurr!” Sure, that’s what we do too, Kim.

The long sleeved, calf-length trench and boots were picked from Jeremy Scott’s Fall 2001 collection. The designer shared a photo of Kim Kardashian West in the outfit on his Instagram Story and captioned it – “Yes to Kim wearing the vintage Jeremy Scott 2001 money trench.”

The Jeremy Scott trench coat dress was paired with an equally “rich” matching pair of boots covered in “dollar bills”. All in all, the ensemble screamed dollars, and quite loudly.

Kim wore her hair up in a high ponytail and accessorised her outfit with a pair of retro sunglasses from the Men in Black franchise. To accompany the ensemble, she carried an animated gold glitter bag which flaunted a dollar sign on it. Subtlely, as you must have guessed, was not something Kim wanted her sartorial choice to be for this event. Or perhaps, the reality show star and beauty mogul wanted the world to remember her net worth that night – a whopping $350 million, according to Forbes. Rest assured, we will remember it, Kim.

