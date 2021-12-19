Kim Kardashian West shuts down naysayers in stunning blue; passes ‘baby’ bar exam

Kim Kardashian, a fashionista, entrepreneur, make-up mogul and everything in-between, stole the show in a sweeping royal blue Balenciaga dress at family friend Simon Huck’s pre-wedding party, as she announced she had passed the “baby bar exam” and is well on her way to become a lawyer.

The star-studded affair in West Hollywood saw Kim cracking jokes at the Sunset Tower Hotel in a striking Demna Gvasalia number with a plunging neckline. The dress, now sold out, is from the luxury fashion label’s Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

A favourite with the Kardashian/Jenner clan, the royal blue Balenciaga showcased her hourglass silhouette accentuated by the drapes in the fabric.

The floor-sweeping ensemble was a striking look and a homage to a few of The Keeping Up With The Kardashians gorgeous outfits over the years, in particular her Met Gala ones.

Kim posted an emotional note on the photo-sharing app, saying, ”OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉) (Sic)”

She expressed gratitude towards all the people who believed in her abilities, especially her dad. ”I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

“Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side! ⚖️ 📚”

