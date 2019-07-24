LA model calls out celebrity photographer for ‘soliciting nudes’; Kim Kardashian West, Ariana Grande say ‘shocked’

A Los Angeles model, Sunnaya Nash, has recently called out celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde for soliciting nudes from her in a direct message (DM) conversation on Instagram, according to Diet Prada, which is known to expose the fashion industry’s dark side.

The two began conversing following Hyde’s Instagram story saying he was looking out for subjects. “Who wants to shoot,” he wrote over an image of a naked woman in a shower, and Nash messaged him. He asked for “simple iPhone digitals”, which, she said, she sent. The celebrity photographer, who is known to be the personal photographer of Kim Kardashian West and has also photographed Ariana Grande, then asked Nash for nudes.

“Nude?” he wrote.

“I don’t have nude photos,” the model responded, to which Hyde replied, “It’s 2k then.”

“But nude is free?” Nash asked.

“Ya,” the photographer wrote.

In her response, Nash, whose in her 20s, went on to share that she would feel comfortable doing a nude photoshoot but didn’t want to send 33-year-old Hyde any nude photographs of herself. “Then don’t,” he replied.

With the model’s followers backing her up and sharing her post, Hyde allegedly responded with cuss words.

Shocked, but “not surprised,” the model shared their conversation to her Instagram story. When her friends started sharing, Diet Prada posted Nash’s exchange and launched it into a viral story — garnering disgusted and horrified reactions from many.

Soon, #CancelMarcusHyde began trending on Twitter.

Grande addressed the situation without directly calling out Hyde in her Instagram story.

“i have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. i hate that this is a conversation. but. please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to. if you want to, sick. but if you don’t, please don’t,” the “Thank U, Next”, the singer wrote.

“if they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s fucked and i’m sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there.”

Then West, in an Instagram story, said she had been “all the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer I have worked with in the past.”

“My own experiences have always been professional and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had different experiences,” Kardashian West said Tuesday. “I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with. We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out.”

In October 2018, Hyde nearly died after he drove off a cliff in Malibu and Kim and her husband Kanye West both donated $25,000 to his recovery.

Meanwhile, Nash and Diet Prada have been posting many of these stories to their Instagram and Twitter profiles. Several of the women said that, even after sending him nudes, Hyde never gave them the photos he took of them during shoots. “They just kept coming,” Nash said. “It’s been overwhelming trying to sort through the messages I am getting but I am glad I got to connect with many women who wanted me to share their stories while protecting their privacy.”

Another photographer Timur Emek of Turkish origin has also been named by Diet Prada. “The New York-based Turkish photographer who has shot for Victoria’s Secret is the latest to join the ranks of sleazy, clout-abusing celeb/supermodel male photographers who feel entitled to women’s bodies,” it read.