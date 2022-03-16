Kim Kardashian says Rihanna has the ‘best pregnancy style ever’; take a look at her outfit

Rihanna has been sporting one statement look after another while baring her growing baby bump, and her fans, the fashion police, and now, Kim Kardashian is a fan of her pregnancy style. Ever since announcing her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky in a gorgeous photoshoot on the streets of Harlem, Rihanna has only gotten bolder in her sartorial choices, which peaked in one of her recent looks at the Dior Paris Fashion Week show wherein she bared it all in a black babydoll dress.

Sharing the picture of her recent OOTN, Kim wrote in her story that Rihanna has the “best pregnancy style ever”. Take a look:

The outfit she was commenting on truly deserves all the fire emojis that Kim put on the story. Rihanna was seen in a black leather look, wearing a low waist mini leather skirt, black leather jacket and thigh-high boots to match. She wore a silvery bikini top underneath and accessorised the look with silver neckpieces and Balenciaga glasses.

In an earlier look, for the launch of Fenty Beauty (Rihanna’s beauty brand) at Ulta Beauty, Rihanna wore a sparkly silver outfit with a cutout crop top and a super shimmery full-length skirt. She accessorised the look with multiple diamond earrings, a waist chain, rings. The beauty mogul wore her hair high in an old school ponytail.

