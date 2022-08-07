Kim Kardashian rocks a silver metallic bikini; check it out

Kim Kardashian is known to be a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. Making bold fashion statements wherever she goes is Kim’s forte. Lately, the model was in much limelight as she made an appearance wearing the actual dress Marilyn Monroe donned in 1962, to sing ‘Happy Birthday to former US president JF Kennedy, at the Met Gala 2022.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Recently, the mother-of-four impressed us again with her vacation outfit. She posted a picture on Instagram wherein she and her sister Khloe were seen basking in the sun at the beach. The pair donned a silver metallic bikini. While Kim wore a two-piece set, Khloe went for a monokini. “House of Kards,” she captioned the post.

Also Read | | Priyanka Chopra was a sight to behold in her red cutout birthday dress

Having a fun conversation, Khloe commented on the post, “I love a good post without approval lol (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

A few days ago, the duo posted pictures while enjoying in the sea at Khloe’s birthday trip. Khloe and Kim were seen wearing simple black bikinis as they flaunted their beach bodies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian had also posted a photo dump from her vacation. She was seen posing with her children in the series. The model appeared flawless as she wore minimal makeup and a simple black bikini. “LIFE,” she captioned the photo dump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The entrepreneur has also been promoting the newly-introduced metallic swimwear by her brand SKIMS and was seen wearing a golden-coloured bikini in a reel.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!