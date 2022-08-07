Kim Kardashian rocks a silver metallic bikini; check it out

August 7, 2022 1:20:57 pm
Kim Kardashian is known to be a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. Making bold fashion statements wherever she goes is Kim’s forte. Lately, the model was in much limelight as she made an appearance wearing the actual dress Marilyn Monroe donned in 1962, to sing ‘Happy Birthday to former US president JF Kennedy, at the Met Gala 2022.
Recently, the mother-of-four impressed us again with her vacation outfit. She posted a picture on Instagram wherein she and her sister Khloe were seen basking in the sun at the beach. The pair donned a silver metallic bikini. While Kim wore a two-piece set, Khloe went for a monokini. “House of Kards,” she captioned the post.
Having a fun conversation, Khloe commented on the post, “I love a good post without approval lol (sic).”
A few days ago, the duo posted pictures while enjoying in the sea at Khloe’s birthday trip. Khloe and Kim were seen wearing simple black bikinis as they flaunted their beach bodies.
Kim Kardashian had also posted a photo dump from her vacation. She was seen posing with her children in the series. The model appeared flawless as she wore minimal makeup and a simple black bikini. “LIFE,” she captioned the photo dump.
The entrepreneur has also been promoting the newly-introduced metallic swimwear by her brand SKIMS and was seen wearing a golden-coloured bikini in a reel.
